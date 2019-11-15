NasheHive: Tinashe Reveals Screen-Lickable Cover & Release Date For Comeback Album “Songs For You”
Tinashe Reveals Details About Upcoming Album, Sparks Hysteria
We stan a resilient queen who, after months of career uncertainty, revealed the release date (Nov. 21), tracklist and screen-lickable cover of her upcoming Indie album “Songs For You” that comes at a time when her Pop&B lane is still wide open.
For weeks, the talented starlet has been connecting with fans (literally) while promoting her highly anticipated comeback album (with the help of Roc Nation) that we’re sure is worth the years-long wait.
