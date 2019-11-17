Who Looked More Bangin At The REVOLVE Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
Kehlani at the Revolve Awards

Kehlani, Draya Michele and Jeannie Mai Stun At The Revolve Awards

Kehlani, Draya Michele, Jeannie Mai, Jasmine Sanders, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Tookes, Chantel Jeffries and Paris Hilton are just a few of the lovely ladies who took part in the REVOLVE Awards over the weekend.

Draya Michele Revolve Awards

Draya, Kehlani and Jeannie all went with dark metallic vibes for the event.

Jeannie Mai at the Revolve Awards

If we had to ask, Who Looked More Bangin’?

Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for more from social media.

Kehlani Wins Big At The Revolve Awards

Kehlani brought home the SuperShe award for the night. She posted photos of herself from the red carpet and the podium accepting her honor.

Jeannie Mai Attends Shows Off Her Body In Sheer Look At Revolve Awards

It seems like the event was a sheer delight to Jeannie Mai, who posted a photo and video from the event.

Are you feelin’ her getup?

