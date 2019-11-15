Birthday Love: Take An Intimate BTS Look At Erica Mena’s First Birthday Party As Mrs. Samuels (Video)

Take An Intimate BTS Look At Erica Mena’s First Birthday Party As Mrs. Samuels (Video)

No couple has executed a flawless rebrand like Safaree Samuels & his Mrs. Erica Mena. Everyone deserves true love and happiness even if it’s in the most unexpected ways. Safaree was in a long-standing high profile with Nicki Minaj that ended in the public eye while Erica has had several high profile flings. Now that’s all behind them and they have created a beautiful union together that seems to be stronger than ever. For what its worth that’s amazing given their TV spotlight and typical industry messiness that comes along with it.

Recently the two celebrated the impending birth of their baby girl, and Erica even gifted Safaree a lavish $50k push present. This week the two stepped out for Erica’s first birthday as Mrs. Samuels and did so in a very lavish way in New York City. Thanks to their ShesCrazyImNot YouTube Channel we get a very intimate and VIP look at the evening’s events!

Take a look at the lavish party below!