Seen On The Scene: Rick Ross, Snoop Dog, Jay Rock & More Attend The Irishmen Dinner Hosted By Las

Nas Hosts Star-Studded Hollywood Dinner & Screenings For The Irishmen Movie

Nas hosted an intimate dinner inspired by THE IRISHMAN (starring Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, & Joe Pesci) on November 18, 2019 at AGO Restaurant in West Hollywood. Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Jay Rock, BJ The Chicago Kid, Cari Campion, Maverick Carter, and Terrence J all came through in style to join for a true gathering of Black bossiness and support! Check out some photos of these melanated kings by hitting the flip!