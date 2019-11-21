On The Come Up: Style House Melrose High Announces Open Enrollment With New Outerwear Line

Style House Melrose High Announces Open Enrollment With New Outerwear Line

Open enrollment for the Melrose High Class of 2020 has begun as “fashion pupils” gather around open campus for Melrose High.

Established in the center of culture, Atlanta, Melrose High has made a major imprint in the fashion industry. As an “enrollee” or purchaser of Melrose High, you are part of a selective enlistment whose current roster consists of Young Thug, Irvin Smith Jr. of the Minnesota Vikings, 2 Chainz, T.I., and Coach K of QC. This ain’t your average clothing purchase!

The 5 style outerwear piece will be releasing on website: www.melrosehigh.com as of today!