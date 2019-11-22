New Music: PARTYNEXTDOOR Returns With “The News” & Drake Assisted “Loyal”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Returns With “The News” & Drake Assisted “Loyal”

PARTYNEXTDOOR hasn’t been seen or heard from in quite some time. Even his fans on Twitter were begging him to return to music and even became concerned with his disappearance. When most artists take a break from music you still see them caught by the paparazzi or backstage somewhere. When it came to Party, however, you didn’t even get so much as an Instagram post since his obligated post about Drake’s last album Scorpion. Party and his surprising disappearance started after he was arrested and caught with Xanax and Oxycodone back in 2017.

Rumors have suggested Party may have been MIA but he was running the bag up to the ceiling. While you haven’t seen him he’s reportedly been hard at work assisting on Rihanna’s upcoming album and also in the studio with Beyoncé. If you didn’t know, Party has written a slew of your favorite artist’s songs and his pen game is a monster. If you could collect million’s and stay out the spotlight you probably would too. The running Joke on twitter has been Drake has had him locked in a tent with the rest of the OVO signees writing for him but clearly, it’s everyone else.

View this post on Instagram Friday A post shared by PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) on Nov 19, 2019 at 2:44am PST

His hiatus is now over. Earlier this week he posted the above mysterious Instagram post captioned “Friday.” PARTYNEXTDOOR has blessed us with some chunes perfect for the cold weather coming in and cuffing season’s official kick-off. The two-pack released to streaming providers this morning included a solo outing entitled “The News.”

While the second song “Loyal” features his splash brother and boss Drake. The two singles signal the formal announcement this his new album is officially on the way, and we couldn’t be happier. The resurgence of R&B is back and the competition can’t get underway without a new PARTYNEXTDOOR album. Hopefully, we get the details to his new album soon but until then enjoy “The News” & “Loyal” below.