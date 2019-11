Ima tell my kids these are the founding fathers pic.twitter.com/DqvJcTuEzY — KO (@deadboyko) November 13, 2019

Hilarious Memes Of The Week

It’s been a minute but we’re BACK with another hilarious batch of viral memes fresh out the grease for your Sunday funday funny.

Peep all the best (and funniest) memes of the week on the flip.