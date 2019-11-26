Cuban Doll On Headline Heat

It’s pretty safe to say that the women of the rap game have completely dominated the music industry in the past couple of years. So many dolls with bars have come up in the last year that sometimes it’s hard to keep up. But when it comes to Cuban Doll, it’s very hard to confuse her with the next rap chick.

The Texas native has only been spitting for a while, and already she’s had her fair share of drama, wicked headlines and hip hop beef. Fortunately for us, Cuban recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her, and even shed some new light on some old drama regarding her relationship (or lack thereof) with Cardi B and Offset.

Watch the video above to see what else Cuban Doll had to say