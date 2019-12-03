Helmets Are The New Hoods? Myles Garrett’s Teammate Larry Ogunjobi Was Told About Mason Rudolph Allegedly Using Racist Slur

Larry Ogunjobi Says Myles Garrett Told Him Mason Rudolph Used Racist Slur

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph’s helmet-swinging, head-bashing brawl is still a hot topic in the NFL news cycle and today we get new info about how it all went down.

According to The Athletic, Garrett’s teammate, Larry Ogunjobi, says he was told that Rudolph called Garrett the n-word immediately after the game two weeks ago.

Following the big rematch on Sunday, Ogunjobi had this to say:

“You’ve got to remember, nobody has ever gone through this process before,” Ogunjobi said following Pittsburgh’s 20-13 win in Sunday’s rematch. “It’s our third year; we’ve never had something like that happen. I feel like he’s upset people were calling him a liar. That’s not something to joke about. He’s not that type of person.”

As we previously reported, none of Garrett’s other teammates, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, had been told anything about Mason’s alleged use of the n-word when asked by reporters. Ogunjobi says that he was unavailable for comment when Browns players were being asked about the incident but he insists that Myles is one of his best friends on the team and was told about the slur.

The NLF says that have no evidence that Rudolph called Garrett a slur.

Mason Rudolph on Myles Garrett’s accusation he used a racial slur in the Cleveland fight: “It’s totally untrue. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe he would go that route after the fact.” pic.twitter.com/5PvYFcNtzg — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 24, 2019

This whole thing has gotten messy and we’ll likely never know the truth. That said, we’re pretty sure this story is nowhere near over.