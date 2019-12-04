Shark Tank In Ice: Kevin Hart Meets Mark Cuban For The Latest Episode Of “Cold As Balls” (Video)

Kevin Hart Meets Mark Cuban For The Latest Episode Of “Cold As Balls” (Video)

Kevin Hart has slowly been returning to work since his life-threatening car wreck at the top of the summer. Kevin gave us a small glimpse into his recovery process via Instagram but nothing comes close to the amount of work he’s had waiting on him. Kevin was in the middle of several stand up deals, a new Netflix documentary, and several movies. On top of that, his Heartbeat Productions and Studio business had several projects on their hands. They are a content house that cranks out content back to back. One of their top shows features Kevin “Cold As Balls“. Its a show that features Kevin Hart submerged in the ever so cold ice bath alongside a fellow celebrity for a short form interview. In the past, Kevin has had CEOs, comedians, athletes, rappers, and people from all works of life.

Kevin’s kicked off season three of the show and his most recent episode features none other than Dallas Mavericks owner/ Sharktank host Mark Cuban. Mark Cuban created the first-ever streaming platform which steamed from him just trying to discover a way to broadcast sports games. That idea would lead him straight to being a billionaire. Perhaps the best part of Mark becoming a billionaire is unlike other wealthy people everyone one of his former employees were granted shares of the company before the sale. During the interview, the two get “Cold As Balls” while covering a range of topics. Cuban discusses how he acquired the Dallas Mavericks NBA team for an insane $285 million dollars. The interview is full of gems as Cuban also peels back and explains to Kevin how he took an $8,000 investment and flipped it over and over to be able to buy the Mavericks. The two also discuss the obstacles he faced one taking over the franchise. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the interview was Mark Cuban discussing his friendship with Donald Trump and how the pair had a falling out.

Below you can get the details on that and more via the full episode from Heartbeat Studios/ Youtube.