Knocked Up: Hazel-E Is Allegedly PREGNANT With Her Fiancé’s Seed

Sources Say Hazel-E Is Expecting A Baby

Hazel E has a lot to celebrate going into 2020. The recently engaged woman is rumored to be expecting a baby soon! Details about Hazel’s alleged pregnancy are scarce, but according to The Jasmine Brand, multiple sources from “Love and Hip Hop” confirm the entertainer is indeed pregnant.

In all of Hazel’s recent IG photos, she’s been somewhat hiding her tummy, but here she is just five days ago with her hubby-to-be on Thanksgiving.

 

Hazel announced her engagement to De’Von on October 6th, showing off her sparkling diamond ring in an Instagram post. Hit the flip to see her rock and the video of the proposal!

