WatchmenHBO: Take An Early Look At The Spine-Tingling Season Finale Via Episode 9 Promo [Video]

‘Watchmen’ Season Finale Promo Trailer

Watchmen is coming to an end next week and we are SAD about it but we also can’t wait to see what Damon Lindelof, Regina King and crew have for us in the big season finale.

HBO has released a sneak peek of episode 9 and it looks like it’s going to be BIG.

Press play down bottom to have a look-see.

We’ll definitely have our Black a$$es on the couch with the popcorn next Sunday. Will you?