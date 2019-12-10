Youtuber Patricia Bright Cut Off All Her Hair–And She Looks Seriously STUNNING! [Video]

Patricia Bright’s New Haircut Is Something Only She Could Pull Off

Patricia Bright looks good no matter what she’s doing, but recently, she’s been absolutely killing the game in every way possible.

The Youtuber announced her second pregnancy back in August, and ever since, she’s been the definition of glowing. The pictures she posts on Instagram embody what every woman hopes to look like when they’re pregnant, and for Patricia, it just seems so effortless.

But on top of her absolutely slaying this pregnancy, the influencer just cut off all her hair and–surprise surprise–she looks incredible.

When she debuted this look on Instagram, fans went absolutely wild for how good she looks with a short chop. On Monday, she followed up everyone’s interest with a video showing some behind-the-scenes footage going through the entire process.

Check out the video down below to see why Patricia had to cut off all her hair and see the transition go down for yourself: