LHHH: Apryl And Fizz Got DRAGGED By B2K, Paris And The Entire Internet And It Got Ugly Very Fast

Fizz And Apryl Dragged Again

It’s become a weekly tradition of sorts by now. Apryl and Fizz have terrorized the whole cast of Love & Hip-Hop with their relationship while ruining friendships and relationships with everyone they’ve ever been cool with. They’ve bullied Moniece, lied about Omarion and flaunted their relationship to the tune of a zero percent approval rating.

This all blew up again at the Reunion. Everyone from Paris to Zell to B2K’s Boog dropped the absolute hammer on the couple. Paris dragged Apryl like this:

“You was f***ing him and now you f***ing his band member, how is he supposed to feel?”@WhoIsParisP PRESSES @AprylJones for some ANSWERS chile! #LHHReunion #LHHH pic.twitter.com/ZeCg7xP6Ab — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) December 10, 2019

Zell said he was going to beat up Fizz. Boog teased more spillage of tea and Moniece stormed off after talking about cracking someone’s jaw. And you know what happened next? Twitter joined in and DEEEESTROYED the couple again. Yikes…here we go again.