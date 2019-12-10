Diddy Wept: Here’s What Happened When Cassie Welcomed A Beautiful Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff
We see you, Cassie!

Cassie Welcomes Baby Girl, Melts Twitter

In the latest episode of Life After Diddy, happily married Cassie had a baby girl in yet another beautiful moment that extended her Ciara-esque winning streak while fueling endless hysteria across the internet.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Cassie’s brand new baby on the flip.

