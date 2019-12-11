LHHATL’s Tammy Rivera Accuses Interior Designer Of Walking Away With Her $52K Deposit – Company Sues Her For Cyberbullying (Exclusive)

Reality Star Sued Interior Design Firm For Fraud; Company Countersues Her For Trashing Their Name Online

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Tammy Rivera has accused a celebrity interior design firm of conning her out of a $52,000 deposit for work on her home.

But the firm didn’t take the claims lying down and countersued her for defamation and libel after she took to social media to trash the business when the deal went bad, court papers show.

Rivera sued D&A Designs over the summer for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud, alleging the design company took a $52,000 deposit but never did any of the work or delivered any of the furniture.

However little more than a week after Rivera filed suit, D&A Designs slapped her with a libel and defamation suit in federal court, contending that she defamed the company by creating Instagram posts blasting D&A Designs for stealing from her and telling her “nothing but lies,” the company said in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Rivera also posted a picture of the company co-owner Dereky Martin Hagler as well as their phone number, and Hagler said the company has received death threats, court papers state. The company said Rivera’s alleged actions cost them more than $1 million in business as well as severe emotional distress. The posts in question appear to have been deleted from Rivera’s Instagram.

D&A Designs admitted that Rivera contracted them for $105,500 interior design work on her home – including designing a basement powder room, painting work and chair upgrades that they said were finished before the completion date. But it contended that Rivera kept asking for additional work, which lengthened the project’s completion date.

The company also said that Rivera was supposed to hand over an $84,060 check – but only gave them $52,000, but they began the work anyway. Rivera also failed to make subsequent payments for the project, their court papers state.

It’s not clear how the relationship broke down or what became of Rivera’s $52,000. However D&A Designs said in its complaint that the project involved customized wallpaper and furniture that was not returnable once the work began.

Rivera, who is married to her “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” co-star Waka Flocka, is set to give a deposition on the case Dec. 11. Her lawyer declined to comment when reached by BOSSIP. D&A Designs’ attorney also declined to comment and referred a reporter to the court papers.

The company, which has worked with Mona Scott-Young and designed Yandy Smith-Harris’ office space wants Rivera to remove the offending posts, be barred from posting anything about the company and pay punitive damages of at least $75,000.