Seen On The Scene: Alicia Keys, Normani And More At Billboard’s Women In Music Event

Billboard Music Awards Honors Trailblazing Women

Thursday night Billboard held their annual Women In Music event, honoring some of the biggest names in the industry, both in front of and behind the scenes. Our favorite part of the night is probably when Nicki Minaj and Normani had a special moment together then Nicki was honored for what she’s brought to music. No matter how rough of a year she’s had — no one can deny the impact she’s made.

Normani gave a heartfelt speech to present Nicki with the Gamechanger Award

And Nicki was just as heartfelt in her acceptance speech where she spoke candidly and dedicated her award to Juice WRLD.

What did you think? We love this version of Nicki — when she’s thoughtful, sweet and gracious. We love her acknowledgment of her fans and Normani and the people who paved the way for her.

Another big moment had to be Megan Thee Stallion being honored with the Powerhouse award. She’s had an incredible year. We know her mom is watching proudly from heaven. She and Rapsody both look amazing and we’re so proud of what they have both achieved as vastly different female rappers. Gotta love balance.

