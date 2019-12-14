Quit Hating! Apryl Jones Bares Her BADONKADUNK After Fans Say It’s Photoshopped
Apryl Jones Proves Her Curves Are Real
Sometimes perfect booties seem too good to be true! That was the case with reality actress Apryl Jones. 32-year-old Apryl Jones may be the most talked-about person on reality tv right now, making her vulnerable to scrutiny but one thing critics can never say about her is that her body is FAKE.
On Instagram, Apryl showed off her curves at an angle that had people questioning if her butt and hips were real. Does this photo look altered to you???
After comments poured in about Apryl’s body she finally had enough, showing folks video of her booty in motion. She looks good too.
“Just wanted to come on here and address that people think that I’m photoshopping my body. So, I would just would like to do a little walk…BAM…okay…you can’t photoshop that. You can’t photoshop this. The one thing I’m NOT doing guys is photoshopping my body. Kiss my azz people! Peace.”
Ok, we got it! You have a nice booty, Apryl! Hit the flip for more of it.
