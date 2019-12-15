N***** In Crisis: Pettiest Reactions To Kanye & Jay Z’s Awkward “Reunion” At Diddy’s 50th Bday Bash

Jay Z does not want a single thing to do with Kanye and it’s sending meee 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ftEXZColbc — 🎄🎅🏿 Christmas Tri 🎅🏿🎄 (@Trinajc_) December 15, 2019

Kanye & Jay Reunite At Diddy’s Party, Stir Up Chitter-Chatter

Well, it (finally) happened: ex-BFFs Kanye and Jay Z reunited (well, kinda) at Diddy’s lavish 50th birthday bash in a hilariously awkward yet encouraging moment for the culture that overshadowed the star-studded occasion.

At first glance, things appeared to be cool between the once inseparable titans until awkward pics surfaced online and fueled yet another petty party across the internet.

Jay didn’t even acknowledge Kanye. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Kl9KN9W640 — Lioness Jessica (@JessicaSimone) December 15, 2019

