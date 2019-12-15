Diddy50 The Carters, The Kardashians & More Celebrate Diddy’s 50th At His $40 Million Mansion

#Diddy50 The Carters, The Kardashians & More Celebrate Diddy’s 50th B-Day

Diddy had an epic birthday bash this weekend that brought out ALL of your Hollywood faves. Diddy’s #Diddy50 party was of course presented by Ciroc Vodka and held Saturday at his $40 million Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles, reports The Daily Mail.

Diddy’s house was done up with lights and a huge sequined sculpture was set up outside, inside a #Diddy50 monogram was displayed.

Guests were given McDonald’s burgers and apple pies throughout the event and specialty Circo cocktails and CBD products were served, later an ornately decorated “Love” cake, for Diddy’s nickname, was brought out.

As for the guest list, it was filled with A-listers including Jay and Bey…

Kanye, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian klan…

Usher and J.D…

Fab and Emily…

Kevin Hart and Eniko…

and Cardi, Offset and Mary J. Blige.

Later MJB hit the stage and performed while her close friend Diddy cheered her on.

Technically Diddy’s birthday was November 4, but he decided to mark it a month later. On his actual b-day Diddy thanked fans for their support and later told them that he’s celebrating for 365 days.

“THANK YOU ALL FOR ALWAYS LOVING, SUPPORTING and PRAYING for me always! 🖤 🙏🏿 It’s HALFTIME. Now LET’S GO!!!! #DIDDY50 “ https://www.instagram.com/p/B4cdi9Wn_G9/

Happy birthday Diddy!

See more from his epic #Diddy50 b-day bash on the flip.