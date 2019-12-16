WWHL: Bravo Baddies Kenya Moore & Miss Quad Trade Shade—But What Was The REAL Issue?

Kenya Moore & Miss Quad Trade Shade On “Watch What Happens Live”—But What Was The REAL Issue?

Two Bravo stars seemed to be trading shade on live television and social media went CRAZY with speculation. #RHOA’s Kenya Moore and “Married To Medicine’s” Miss Quad were guests on “Watch What Happens Live” last night to dish on their shows.

And during the interview, there seemed to be some awkwardness and animosity coming from Kenya Moore’s way in particular. At one point a clip was shown from the next #RHOA featuring Kenya’s estranged hubby Marc Daly. Quad then put her “Sister Circle” hosting skills to work to ask Kenya about the situation.

“So Kenya, how does that make you feel when you see that your husband doesn’t have your back? And actually, you guys are one, you’re a unit,” Webb addressed Moore. “Well, I’m going to let Andy ask the questions,” said Kenya. Even though Andy jumped in saying he was going to ask the same thing Webb asked.

Later on, Andy noted that viewers were asking why Kenya was “being so shady” to Quad and Kenya noted that there’s a “history” of shade.

Kenya: “That’s going to take too long for me to answer.” Quad: “You’re very smary, let’s just sum it up real quick. Let’s give the people two words, it doesn’t matter what it is. Give it to them.” Kenya: “History. She has a little bit of shady history towards me… Quad: I thought you were saying something in favor of my ex-husband once before… Kenya: “Oh I love him. Is that a bad thing?”

Kenya claimed that Quad allegedly made a shady comment on WWHL while on the show alongside Sheree Whitfield. Quad: “If you remember so much, then go ahead and refresh our memory. Well, you’re still holding onto it many years later. I don’t recall. [I’ve] always liked you. So tell me exactly what was said. I’d love to get into it live–the viewers are asking. Kenya: “We’ve answered!”

During the after-show, Andy said producers watched a clip of Quad and Sheree commenting on Kenya’s estranged mother. After the footage wasn’t played Quad then apologized.

Andy Cohen: “It was the episode where Sheree said something, really kind of, that you took great offense to about your mom. Was what you were upset about that Quad was there and laughing along with Sheree?” Kenya: “I think it was about my mom not answering the door.” Quad: “To this day I still do not like that she didn’t answer the door—-so run the beautiful bean footage. RUN IT! RUN IT!” Kenya: “You threw me some shade…” Quad: “She’s telling me that she feels offended by it… I receive what she’s saying. I receive that it probably wasn’t a good place for me to say it. I’m not going to say how you should’ve felt, I can’t control that but I can apologize for it, ok? How bout that?”

That was big of Quad.

What do YOU think about Kenya and Quad patching things up??? Whose side were you on???

