Kim K Takes Her Kiddos Christmas Shopping In NY… But Guess What Gift She Got Her Sisters?

Kim Kardashian West Last Minute Shops In NYC

Looks like y’all weren’t the only ones last minute holiday shopping this weekend — Kim Kardashian West got snapped by the paps on an excursion to Saks Fifth Avenue in New York with her kiddos, North and Saint.

Saint looks like he’s on the naughty list, doesn’t he? LOL. Check out more photos below, then hit the flip to see Kim’s look for Kanye’s Christmas Orchestra show and to find out the early gift Kim gave her mom and sisters.