Slimmy Trimmy: Sza Says THIS Diet Helped Whittle Her Waistline
- By Bossip Staff
SZA Gives Fans Her Secret To Staying Slim
SZA has been eating all of the right things to keep her body tight and waist super slim. The 29-year-old wowed fans after posting up this photo of her banging body.
For years, SZA has been wearing loose clothing so who knew what she looked like under them. Folks flooded her comments, asking her the secret to keeping her figure tight and she actually answered. Solana says she eats mostly fish and veggies. She says no to sugar, wheat, and dairy but loves her some complex carbs.
It’s not a fad diet but one personalized to her lifestyle.
Homegrown goodness! Hit the flip to see more of SZA’s fit body.
