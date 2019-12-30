Slimmy Trimmy: Sza Says THIS Diet Helped Whittle Her Waistline

SZA Gives Fans Her Secret To Staying Slim

SZA has been eating all of the right things to keep her body tight and waist super slim. The 29-year-old wowed fans after posting up this photo of her banging body.

For years, SZA has been wearing loose clothing so who knew what she looked like under them. Folks flooded her comments, asking her the secret to keeping her figure tight and she actually answered. Solana says she eats mostly fish and veggies. She says no to sugar, wheat, and dairy but loves her some complex carbs.

It’s not a fad diet but one personalized to her lifestyle.

Really don’t know a name for it lmao🤔 no red meat (mostly fish ) no dairy no wheat no sugar.. high veggie ..complex carbs only (squash , avocado . sweet potato ect) hella water dassii https://t.co/U8gw0AxdEq — SZA (@sza) December 30, 2019

