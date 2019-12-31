Supermodel: SZA’s Most Insane And Banging Body Moments Of All Time

SZA Is Bae Of The Day

SZA is one of the baddest women and most talented singers in the game and she really seemed to enjoy her 2019 to the fullest despite a relatively quiet year musically. Then, boom, out of nowhere the songbird hit us with a thirst trap of all thirst traps.

Not only that, she revealed the diet behind it all:

Really don’t know a name for it lmao🤔 no red meat (mostly fish ) no dairy no wheat no sugar.. high veggie ..complex carbs only (squash , avocado . sweet potato ect) hella water dassii https://t.co/U8gw0AxdEq — SZA (@sza) December 30, 2019

This got us to thinking: we really need to pay homage to SZA’s best and brightest looks in recent memory to see how fine she has always been while saluting her recent glo-up. Don’t you agree?

Take a look…