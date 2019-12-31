Supermodel: SZA’s Most Insane And Banging Body Moments Of All Time

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

SZA Is Bae Of The Day

SZA is one of the baddest women and most talented singers in the game and she really seemed to enjoy her 2019 to the fullest despite a relatively quiet year musically. Then, boom, out of nowhere the songbird hit us with a thirst trap of all thirst traps.

Not only that, she revealed the diet behind it all:

This got us to thinking: we really need to pay homage to SZA’s best and brightest looks in recent memory to see how fine she has always been while saluting her recent glo-up. Don’t you agree?

Take a look…

View this post on Instagram

Jonathan came over. 🤷🏾‍♀️

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

View this post on Instagram

💗🍭🍬 @iam_jonathan_

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Same but diff

    A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

    View this post on Instagram

    ♣️🕷

    A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.