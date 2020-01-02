2020 Coupled Up: A Gallery Of Brand New Couples Who Will Dominate Headlines This Year

Brand New Couples For 2020

You know that we are all with our eyes focused on the couples out here making news and raising fusses. The new year is bringing us a whole new slew of couples and relationships for us to talk about. There are a few relationships that popped up out of nowhere at the end of 2019 and and we can’t wait to see what they have going for them in the new year.

So with that said, here are some relationships we can’t wait to see in the next year and decade.

Common and Tiffany Haddish – Eyes are on this new couple. Is this finally the one for Common?

Lori Harvey Future

Future and Lori Harvey – The toxic tandem will be tackling each other’s tender places and we can’t wait for the explosion.

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr – We really hope they last and work things out

fizz apryl

Apryl And Fizz – We sort of want them to go away but we can’t turn away…

    Big Sean and Jhene Aiko

    Jhene Aiko and Big Sean – They are maybe back together which would sort of make them a new couple for the 2nd time, right?

    Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx Enjoy Their Tulum Vacation

    Rich The Kid And Tori Brixx – They’ve been dating for a while but just got engaged. Nice!

