2020 Coupled Up: A Gallery Of Brand New Couples Who Will Dominate Headlines This Year
Brand New Couples For 2020
You know that we are all with our eyes focused on the couples out here making news and raising fusses. The new year is bringing us a whole new slew of couples and relationships for us to talk about. There are a few relationships that popped up out of nowhere at the end of 2019 and and we can’t wait to see what they have going for them in the new year.
So with that said, here are some relationships we can’t wait to see in the next year and decade.
Common and Tiffany Haddish – Eyes are on this new couple. Is this finally the one for Common?
Future and Lori Harvey – The toxic tandem will be tackling each other’s tender places and we can’t wait for the explosion.
View this post on Instagram
If #AngelaRye is trying to make her ex #Common jealous, we wouldn’t be surprised if it works. 👀 She posted this pic on Christmas with #KarimWebb – a franchise owner and father of 3 she often calls “her brother”. One of Karim’s businesses is the Hilltop coffee shop in Inglewood that #IssaRae recently invested in.
Angela Rye and Karim Webb – This new couple is all about power moves.
Deelishis and Raymond Santana – They are engaged now…really.
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr – We really hope they last and work things out
Apryl And Fizz – We sort of want them to go away but we can’t turn away…
Continue Slideshow
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean – They are maybe back together which would sort of make them a new couple for the 2nd time, right?
Rich The Kid And Tori Brixx – They’ve been dating for a while but just got engaged. Nice!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.