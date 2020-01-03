RHOA: Nene Leakes’ Son Facing Second Child Support Suit (Exclusive)

Sometime RHOA Cast Member Accused Of Not Supporting Son

Nene Leakes’ oldest son is facing another lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of being a deadbeat father.

Just days after Bryson Bryant’s reality star mother reportedly gifted him an Atlanta-area bachelor pad, the state Attorney General sued him on behalf of a woman named Symone Davis.

Davis said Bryant is the father of her two-year-old son, Blaze, and she’d had enough of him not financially supporting the boy and has asked for the courts to step in.

The woman said Bryant – a sometime cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” – has the income to make support payments for Blaze’s care, and she wants court-ordered child support and wants Bryant to help pay for the boy’s health insurance, according to the suit, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Davis has been a vocal critic of Bryant on Instagram, berating him for not being there financially or emotionally for the boy and accusing him of abusing drugs.

A judge has ordered Bryant to appear in court in March and ordered him to bring proof of his income. If he fails to show up, he could be found guilty by default.

The boy’s alleged grandmother, Nene Leakes, was not mentioned in the lawsuit, but Davis has said that she’s tried to reach out to her on social media, but was ignored.

Davis’ lawsuit isn’t the only child support and custody lawsuit that Bryant is facing. Late last year, we exclusively revealed that another woman named Marina Robinson sued Bryant to force him to support her six-year-old daughter. Bryant hasn’t responded to Robinson’s allegations.

Bryant had not responded to Davis’ complaint as of Jan. 2.