Shiny Mayo: Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2020 Golden Globes

why is Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks speaking patois? pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhA — Brittny Pierre 🥳♒️ (@sleep2dream) January 6, 2020

Hilarious Tweets From 2020 Golden Globes

It’s that very white time of year where shiny trophies are handed out to zillionaire celebs during unseasoned affairs and last night’s gluten-free Golden Globes were no different. In fact, they were whiter than usual with a sprinkle of melanin (and BEYONCE) on a mostly uneventful night with no surprises, Black excellence or truly stunning slays that make Awards SZN so lit.

Beyoncé’s sleeves said back uuup peasants pic.twitter.com/vWwR6wsAfR — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) January 6, 2020

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2020 Golden Globes on the flip.