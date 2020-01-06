Shiny Mayo: Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2020 Golden Globes
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Tweets From 2020 Golden Globes
It’s that very white time of year where shiny trophies are handed out to zillionaire celebs during unseasoned affairs and last night’s gluten-free Golden Globes were no different. In fact, they were whiter than usual with a sprinkle of melanin (and BEYONCE) on a mostly uneventful night with no surprises, Black excellence or truly stunning slays that make Awards SZN so lit.
Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2020 Golden Globes on the flip.
