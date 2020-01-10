Rooting For Everybody Black: Here’s Who Is Nominated For A NAACP Image Award This Year

51st NAACP Image Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 51st NAACP Image Awards were announced Thursday at a joint press conference with Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP and Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special airing on BET Networks on Saturday, February 22, 2020 8/7c.

We were EXTREMELY elated to see some of our favorite films and tv series well represented among the nominees including ‘Queen & Slim,’ “When They See Us,” ‘Just Mercy,’ “Truth Be Told,” “All American”.

Netflix leads the television category nominations with 30, with an additional 12 nominations in the motion picture categories for a total of 42. RCA Records leads in the music recording categories with 14, followed by Columbia Records and BMG respectively with 7. Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations, and Penguin Random House has 8 nominations followed by HarperCollins with 4 in the literary categories.

“Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we’re proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances.”

“This is a historic occasion for BET Networks, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate our network’s 40th anniversary in conjunction with this milestone moment of hosting the NAACP Image Awards,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “It is our distinct privilege to be able to acknowledge contributions of talent in TV, music, movies and literature and we look forward to celebrating these contributions next month.”

The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. The Image Awards previously aired on TV One.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Bassett

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ballers” (HBO)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“theNeighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – “theNeighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning – “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Jill Scott – “First Wives Club” (BET+)

Tiffany Haddish – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)

Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tichina Arnold – “the Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

“Greenleaf” (OWN)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX Networks)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)

Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

American Son (Netflix)

Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)

Native Son (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Ethan Henry Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“The Shop: Uninterrupted” (HBO)

“The Tamron Hall Show” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix)

“Sunday Best” (BET Networks)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“2019 Black Girls Rock!” (BET Networks)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

“Family Reunion” (Netflix)

“Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” (Netflix)

“Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest” (Disney XD)

“Motown Magic” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Lonnie Chavis – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Angela Rye – “Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall” (BET Networks)

Jada Pinkett Smith – “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Lester Holt – “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” (NBC)

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro – “The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Iyanla Vanzant – “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

LL Cool J – “Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

Regina Hall – “2019 BET Awards” (BET Networks)

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Wayne Brady – “Let’s Make A Deal” (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Blair Underwood – “Dear White People” ( Netflix)

David Alan Grier – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Kelly Rowland – “American Soul” (BET Networks)

– “STAR” (FOX)

Sanaa Lathan – “The Affair” (Showtime)

