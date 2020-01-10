FREE At Last: R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family After Joycelyn Savage Scuffle

Azriel Clary Is Back With Her Family

It’s been a rough week for Azriel Clary, one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends of the last several years, but she is finally back home with her family.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage both shared a relationship with singer R. Kelly who is now behind bars for sex crimes and obstruction of justice but their relationship came to a head this week during a domestic fight. The ladies recorded an argument that leads up to punches being thrown. Joycelyn was eventually charged with misdemeanor battery.

Fast forward, Azriel Clary has reunited with her family. The 22-year-old confirmed she was full of smiles after seeing her dad yesterday.

This reunion is significant because The Clary’s, Azriel’s mom and dad, have pleaded for their daughter to break free from R. Kelly on public platforms several times. Azriel had refused to be with her parents since she was 17-years-old but, in a statement to PEOPLE, Alica Clary says her daughter’s chains are finally broken and the ‘battle is won’!