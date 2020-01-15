Scam 3:36: Ja Rule Tried To Get People To Let Him Do Their Taxes And Got Dragged To Wanksta Wonderland

Ja Rule Tried To Get People To Let Him Do Their Taxes And Got Dragged

Ja Rule has had a hell of a time on social media ever since that Fyre Fest documentary came out a couple of years ago. Now every time he tries to get the world to believe he is on the up and up, he ends up looking like a whole clown. Tuesday was no different.

Ja posted up a tweet promoting his new plan to help get people’s taxes done and, man, he really needs to read the room. As soon as he posted his new business venture, he got DESTROYED. The whole thing was quite the mess.

https://twitter.com/jarule/status/1217149322451615746?s=20

We love Ja as the gift that keeps on giving because the comedy is insane. Take a look and laugh your a$$ off.