Peep The Photos From Will Smith And Martin Lawrence’s Star Studded ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Los Angeles Premiere
Celebrities From Music And Film Attend ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Premiere In Droves
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s highly anticipated new movie ‘Bad Boys For Life’ is finally ready for release and some of the biggest names in music and film were seen on the scene.
It was definitely a family affair. Will brought sons Trey and Jaden to the big event
Martin was accompanied by his wife Roberta and daughters Jasmine, Amara and Iyanna.
T.I. and Tiny came through and showed their support.
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy were both there too but they didn’t pose together
Tiffany Haddish pulled up in neon green
Storm Reid was super fly in stripes
Snoop and his wife Shante showed love
Saweetie showed up and showed out
Iskra Lawrence came through with her boo Phillip Payne showing off her baby bump.
