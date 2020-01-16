Hate It Or Love It?! Demi Lovato To Sing The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV In Miami
- By Bossip Staff
Demi Lovato Will Sing The National Anthem At Next Month’s Super Bowl
After having just announced that she’s going to perform on the Grammys later this month, Demi Lovato has more big news, as she’s been tapped to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl only a few days later.
She announced the move on Twitter, writing, “Watch Demi perform the national anthem at #SBLIV on February 2nd!”
This marks Lovato’s first major live performance since 2018, before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose that happened that July.
In 2019, the Super Bowl featured Gladys Knight singing “The Star Spangled Banner,” and the year prior, Pink sang the national anthem. At this year’s event, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to headline the halftime show.
Super Bowl LIV is going down at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2.
