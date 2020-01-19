Commes Des F*** On! Japanese Fashion Brand Blasted For Cultural Appropriation Abomination

Japanese Fashion Brand Commes des Garçons Blasted For Cultural Appropriation Abomination

A popular Japanese fashion label’s Paris Fashion Week Show is causing a commotion after their crusty cornrowed choice of coiffure. Comme des Garçons’ fall/winter 2020 line featured some awful and appropriated lace front wigs worn by white models.

The cultural appropriation abominations quickly went viral and Twitter was mixed between laughing at the ridiculousness of the forehead covering cornrows and others suggesting that Comme des Garçons is trolling.

lmaoooo why?! y’all this is from comme des garcons pfw fall 2020 men’s collection…. pic.twitter.com/8HtItlIIWg — TANI (@TANIRICHES) January 17, 2020

You know comme des garçons planned that shit right? You know they did that off the notion that this would indeed make the internet drag them? They followed the bad press is still press formula and y’all are still shocked? pic.twitter.com/hLUPwF8nsY — D'ana del barrio (@itscovl) January 18, 2020

The hairstylist for the runway show Julien d’Y has since apologized on Instagram and said he drew inspo from Egyptian Princes.

“Dear all, My inspiration for the comme des garçons show was Egyptian prince: A Look i found truly beautiful and inspirational. A look that was an hommage. Never was it my intention to hurt or offend anyone , ever. If I did I deeply apologize.”

What. A. Mess.

What do YOU think about these cultural appropriation abominations?