Not For The Faint Of Heart: Watch The Weeknd’s New Visual For “Blinding Lights” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Weeknd Releases A New Video For His Track “Blinding Lights”
The Weeknd dropped “Blinding Lights” back in late November, and now, the song finally has a visual to go along with it.
The video shows the aftermath of what fans previously saw during the “Heartless” visual, as Abel takes a drive through Las Vegas. The euphoria of his joyride is cut short after he gets serenaded by a woman, only to find himself in an altercation with some unfriendly individuals.
Check out the video for “Blinding Lights” down below.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.