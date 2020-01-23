In White Folks News: Michelle Carter Gets Early Prison Release Following Texting Suicide Conviction
- By Bossip Staff
Michelle Carter Gets Early Prison Release For “Good Behavior”
“Ms. Carter has been a model inmate here at the Bristol County House of Corrections,” a spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said. “She has participated in a variety of programs, held a job inside the jail, has been polite to our staff and volunteers, has gotten along with the other inmates, and we’ve had no discipline issues with her whatsoever.”
