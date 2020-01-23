In White Folks News: Michelle Carter Gets Early Prison Release Following Texting Suicide Conviction

- By Bossip Staff

Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Trial

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Michelle Carter Gets Early Prison Release For “Good Behavior”

Michelle Carter has been released from prison early after encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself in a series of text messages.
The 23-year-old walked free on Thursday morning out of Bristol County House of Correction ahead of her scheduled release. According to reports from TMZ, that’s all due to ‘good behavior’ on the inside.
Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Conrad Roy III’s suicide and sentenced to 15 months, and 5 years probation in February of 2019–So, it looks like she’s getting out about 3 months early.

“Ms. Carter has been a model inmate here at the Bristol County House of Corrections,” a spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said. “She has participated in a variety of programs, held a job inside the jail, has been polite to our staff and volunteers, has gotten along with the other inmates, and we’ve had no discipline issues with her whatsoever.”

Michelle Carter’s “texting suicide” case captivated the nation and had everyone arguing over whether someone should be convicted for encouraging someone else’s suicide.
Roy, who was 17 at the time, died after filling the inside of his truck with carbon monoxide after Carter repeatedly berated him for his indecision to commit suicide. When Roy had second thoughts about going through with the whole thing, he called his girlfriend, and Carter reportedly told Roy to get back in the carbon monoxide-filled truck.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Arrests, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.