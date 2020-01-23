Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued Over This Photo Of Her And Kanye

Kim Kardashian West is Getting Sued Over An IG Photo

A photographer by the name of Saeed Bolden has filed a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian West, claiming she posted a picture that he took onto her Instagram page without his approval.

The photo of Kanye and Kim was posted onto her account in October of 2018 and racked up more than 2.2 million likes.

According to reports from TMZ, the suit was filed in a New York federal court on Wednesday. Bolden says he snapped the pic, which makes him the owner, going on to say he never gave KimYe permission to post it and wasn’t paid when she put it up.

E! reports that the U.S. Copyright Office shows that Bolden registered a copyright for a 2018 image he took of Kardashian in 2019. The photo was taken at a release party for Nas’ album, Nasir.

Bolden requested a jury trial and is seeking profits made by Kardashian West off the post, plus punitive damages.

Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber have all been sued recently for posting unlicensed photos of themselves on Instagram. Grande and Bieber settled their suits, Hadid got hers tossed out, and Perry’s is still pending.