Usain Bolt & Longtime Love Kasi Bennett Expecting A Seedy Seed

Usain Bolt & Longtime Love Kasi Bennett Expecting

Usain Bolt is going to be a dad. The 8x Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram today to reveal that his longtime love of five years, Kasi Bennett, is pregnant. Usain shared a photo o Kasi on the beach cradling her pregnant belly in a Lexon Photography taken shot.

“I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b,” he captioned the pic.

Kasi also shared the news herself with three posts with additional photos from a red dress maternity shoot.

“Our biggest blessing..,” “Our greatest celebration…,” and finally, “Our golden child ❤️ Coming soon…,” Kasi captioned the pics.

Doesn’t she look beautiful?

This will be the first child for Usain and Kasi. Usain previously told PEOPLE magazine in 2016 that he wants a big family with three kids.

“We just got really serious, we are taking it one step at a time. I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I’ve waited because I want to make sure it’s the right person,” said Usain. “I’ve always said I want three kids. The other day I hung out with my buddy who has three kids and it was crazy. I was like, ‘Hmm do I really want 3 kids?’ But yes, yes I do. I’m sure of it.”

Congrats to Kais and Usain on the impending birth of their child.