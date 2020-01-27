Wait A Minute: Twitter Reacts To Lil Nas X Being Snubbed For “Record Of The Year”

Twitter Reacts To Lil Nas X Being Snubbed For “Record Of The Year”

There’s been a long history of African-Americans being snubbed by The Grammys in categories that even a casual music fan would know they should have won. Sometimes, the snub is so bad that the artist themselves apologizes such as Macklemore apologizing to Kendrick Lamar when he won Best Rap Album over him in 2014.

Last night during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards the most shocking snub of all time went down in the ‘Song Of The Year’ category. After already racking up a few awards earlier in the night, Billie Eilish took home the prestigious award for her track, “Bad Guy” over Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”. The entire world was shocked at Lil Nas X’s record-breaking song losing, even though it was quite literally the biggest song of all time.

“Old Town Road” is the longest-running #1 song ever, fastest diamond-certified song ever, the most-streamed song of 2019, has the highest single streaming week numbers ever, maintained #1 position in 10 other countries, record nineteen-week run at number one on the Canadian Hot 100, and last but not least, it had one of the most memorable music videos of 2019.

Whether you love or hate the song, everyone with any type of sense knew what the record of the year was…but The Grammys gon’ Grammy. Music fans losing hope in The Grammys voting process a long time ago didn’t stop Twitter from calling out the shenanigans and voicing their frustrations.

Check out the next few pages to see the meltdown that happened on Twitter when Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy” ended up coming out victorious over Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road.”