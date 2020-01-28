Baby Abroad: Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Don’t Want To Rear Swirl Seeds In Aryan-Ascendant Amerikkka

Jodie Turner-Smith Talks About Obsession With Husband Joshua Jackson, Race In America

We’ve been enamored with Jodie Turner-Smith since we first laid eyes on her — then even more so after meeting and interviewing her. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Turner-Smith got real about America’s racial issues and her obsession with husband Joshua Jackson. The couple have a baby on the way, but Turner-Smith revealed she’s thinking of moving north of the border to Canada, where Jackson was born.

“The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here,” Turner-Smith told the publication. She added: “I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.” “England has gone off the rails,” the British actress said, “so I was thinking maybe Canada.”

We hate to see them abandon America, but we can’t say we don’t understand what she’s talking about. Furthermore Turner-Smith has a particularly complicated relationship to this land of ours because it’s not just the white folks who have been giving her grief.

Raised in Peterborough, England by Jamaican parents, Turner-Smith was one of only a few black kids at her school, so when her parents divorced and her mother decided to move to Gaithersburg, MD with her, her brother and half-sister, she looked forward to a less isolated experience.

“So I was really excited when I came to America about meeting black people. But it was a huge culture shock, because I was rejected by the black community. They were like, ‘You talk like a white girl.’ People would call me an Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance,” she said. Turner-Smith said she “would practice in the mirror, talking in a way that I thought was like black American: cutting you down with my words in five seconds if you came for me.”

SMH. Now that’s some isht. Apparently not everybody is as happy as us about her finding love with Jackson either.

“There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man,” she said. “In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you. … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.”

The good news is that they don’t give af… The couple are deeply in love, as they should be!

“We are obsessed with each other,” said Turner-Smith, who admitted she “went back and rewatched a lot of [Joshua’s] movies. I do it whenever we’re apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him.”

She added that her husband has been supportive throughout her pregnancy as well.

“Joshua tells me every day, ‘The way you’re handling this is incredible.’ He’s more tired than I am.”

We’re assuming they’re married by the way, Turner-Smith wouldn’t confirm their marriage to the magazine, saying:

“I haven’t said to anybody, ‘Yeah, we got married’, ” she said. “People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me ‘Congratulations’, I say ‘Thank you’. ”

Congratulations to the happy couple. We’re kinda hoping they DON’T move to Canada, but we totally get it if they do.