MambaForever: Tearful Randy Moss Goes Into Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant On Super Bowl Morning [Video]

Randy Moss Becomes Emotional Talking About Kobe Bryant On NFL Countdown

Yesterday marked one week since the world lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other beloved souls aboard that fateful helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In a strange but befitting twist, the death of the ultimate competitor is marked by America’s biggest athletic-corporate competition, the Super Bowl.

The morning before the big game, Randy Moss appeared on ESPN’s NFL Countdown and when asked about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his life the Hall-of-Fame receiver was swept away with emotion and it was absolutely heartbreaking.

Peep the video below.

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.