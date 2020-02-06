Bestie Baddies Reginae & Zonnique Host BOSSIP’s ‘Birds Of Prey’ Screening In ATL [Photos]

Reginae & Zonnique Host BOSSIP’s ‘Birds Of Prey’ Screening In ATL [Photos]

Two Harley Quinn cuties took to Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station for a private girl gang themed affair. Reginae and Zonnique blessed BOSSIP as hosts of our Birds Of Prey VIP screening.

The besties baddies were introduced by BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada…

and our hosts brought out ATL industry tastemakers including Tiny Harris and Toya Johnson, hairstylist/Snob Life entrepreneur Ming Lee, stylist NoIGJeremy, singer Jacquees and more.

After the screening guests were treated to a private after-party at STK with sounds by DJ Jash Jay, light bites, an OMG photobooth, and Harley Quinn themed cocktails.

The new action film stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, and Mary Elizabeth Windstead.

It tells the story of The Joker’s ex (Harley) teaming up with the good guys to save a young girl from an evil Gotham City Crime Lord. Birds Of Prey has a limited release in theaters on Thursday, February 7th.

Follow all of Harley’s cooky fun with the hashtag #BirdsOfPrey.

More photos from BOSSIP’s #BirdsOfPrey screening on the flip.