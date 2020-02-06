“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Andrea Wants To Handcuff Lamar … To The Bed! [VIDEO]

Andrea And Lamar Shop Together At Adult Toy Store

We’re just a day away from a new episode of WE tv’s “Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you to check out early. This one is pretty cute and funny, check it out below:

Andrea is TOO hilarious talking about that level of ecstasy brings you closer to Jesus!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Michael’s reunion with Sarah & the kids goes left. Clint’s mom gives a shocking ultimatum. Angela spies on fiancé Tony. Lamar loses it at Andrea’s bible study. Josh is torn between mom & Cheryl. Brittany begins a difficult search. Megan is ghosted.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “BONDED & GHOSTED” – Airs Friday, February 7th at 9/8C on WeTV