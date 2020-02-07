Who’s A Bum B*tch?! Here’s Why Cardi B & Rah Ali Are BACK Beefing

Cardi B Blasts Rah Ali After She Drags Star Brim

Cardi B is clapping at Rah Ali on Instagram and we can thank her bestie, Star Brim, for rehashing their fashion week beef.

Remember that it was rumored to be Rah Ali who put that nasty knot on Cardi B’s head at that NYFW party? Welp, since then Star Brim has sworn to return the azz whooping to Rah. She’s made the promise in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God and again online last week after Rah called her out for liking and commenting on an unfavorable meme about Nicki Minaj.

Fast forward, Rah Ali addressed Star this week, calling her a ‘bum b*tch’ during her radio show. Hit play to hear Rah Ali drag Cardi B’s bestie almost back to the penitentiary.

Star didn’t directly respond, however, this wasn’t the end to their back and forth. Cardi B actually jumped in to defend her pregnant bestie! Hit the flip to see the long paragraph Cardi posted and deleted directed towards Rah Ali.