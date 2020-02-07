“Believe”: Meek Mill Drops A Visual For His New Single With Justin Timberlake [Video]

Meek Mill Shares The Video For “Believe” Featuring Justin Timberlake

Following a pretty ugly public feud with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill is taking things back to basics and dropping a music video for his new single.

The rapper released a visual for his latest track, “Believe,” featuring Justin Timberlake. JT confirmed that he has something in the work with Meek back in October of 2019, so fans have been waiting on this collaboration for a good while. Now, both the single and the music video have arrived, and it’s got an important message.

Check out Meek Mill’s new song with Justin Timberlake, “Believe,” down below.