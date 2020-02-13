Mamba Motivates Muva: Amber Rose Reveals Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Tattoo, Pays Haters Dust!
Amber Rose Addresses Critics, Explains Motivation Behind Controversial Tattoo
Amber Rose must be TIRED of receiving criticism from people disappointed in her new face tattoo, but she wants everyone to know one thing: she doesn’t care. First, Muva sent a message and sexy selfie to remind people, “beauty is not what’s on the outside…it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my p-ssy and inside of my heart. ”
Still, after trending all day online, Amber decided to address her “Bash Slash” ink directly, which permanently honors her children. She wrote in a message:
“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol, or they would just tell me I’m ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life – Muva.”
In case that doesn’t clarify it enough that Amber doesn’t give AF…she goes deeper into the motivation behind it. She says Kobe Bryant’s passing actually played a huge factor, hit the flip to see it.
Amber stopped by Fox Soul TV to chat with Keyshia Cole and answered questions about what motivated her new tattoo. She said:
“I don’t want this to sound like, corny or anything, but after Kobe died it made me reflect on my life. I don’t people to be like, ‘Oh Kobe died so you went and got a tattoo?’ But, it was kinda like that because I thought about my dad and my dad had cancer when he was 40. He went through remission and he’s good, but he almost died. I’m 36. And I was like, I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time and I was like, you know what? Life is so short. Just do it. Just live your best life. With no regrets. Just do it.”
