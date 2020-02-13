Mamba Motivates Muva: Amber Rose Reveals Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Tattoo, Pays Haters Dust!

Amber Rose Addresses Critics, Explains Motivation Behind Controversial Tattoo

Amber Rose must be TIRED of receiving criticism from people disappointed in her new face tattoo, but she wants everyone to know one thing: she doesn’t care. First, Muva sent a message and sexy selfie to remind people, “beauty is not what’s on the outside…it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my p-ssy and inside of my heart. ”

Still, after trending all day online, Amber decided to address her “Bash Slash” ink directly, which permanently honors her children. She wrote in a message:

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol, or they would just tell me I’m ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life – Muva.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B8eaoW_HoSo/

