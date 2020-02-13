Call Blac Chyna…

EMBEZZLED?! Egregiously Greedy Mayor Indicted For Allegedly Embezzling $394K From His Grandmother

A Tennessee mayor is making national headlines for his scandalous behavior. Mount Carmel Mayor Christopher Jones has been charged and indicted with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars from his own grandmother.

The Kingsport Times-News reports that the egregiously greedy politician stole from his grandmother in the last years of her life between November 2014 and January 2016 by writing checks from her account to himself for false reimbursements.

“In August 2019, at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of theft against Christopher Scott Jones,” said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after allegedly finding evidence of the fake checks. The Hawkins County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jones with one count of theft over $250,000 and was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $300,000 bond, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In March 2016, a lawsuit was filed in Randolph County (West Virginia) Circuit Court by Jones’ own mother alongside two of Jones’ uncles who collectively made the embezzlement claims. The group alleged that the Mayor used the ailing grandma’s dementia to steal from her estate in the final year of her life.