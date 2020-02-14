Listen To Billie Eilish Sing The Official Theme Song For The New James Bond Movie “No Time To Die”

Billie Eilish Sings James Bond Theme Song “No Time To Die”

Thursday, five-time GRAMMY® Award winning Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish released her latest song, “No Time To Die,” the official theme song to the upcoming James Bond film. The song was produced by her brother; fellow multi GRAMMY® Award winning FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. No Time To Die comes ahead of the film’s global release, which hits theatres from April 2 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on April 10 through MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner. 18-year-old Eilish is officially the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song, and will be performing it live for the first time, accompanied by FINNEAS, plus special guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr at The Brit Awards in London on February 18.

Check out the song below:

“Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of No Time To Die.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”. FINNEAS adds, “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

What do you think of the song? We think she was the perfect choice.