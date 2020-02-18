RHOA: NeNe’s Toxic Crocodile Tears Didn’t Stop Her From Getting DRAGGED By Twitter

NeNe Gets Dragged

Cynthia and Nene’s friendship has been quite the rollercoaster over the past couple of RHOA seasons. Sunday night proved to be the right time for the two ex-friends to finally air our their grievances once and for all. Nene shot back first, angry that Cynthia called her a “toxic friend,” after a montage of the two throughout the years tried to pull at our heartstrings (it failed).

Maybe Nene expected Cynthia to back down, but she had all the receipts for the times NeNe was a terrible friend. This caused NeNe to storm out all to get Cynthia to follow her. When Cynthia caught up, she saw NeNe crying big ol’ crocodile tears.

Cynthia hugged NeNe and NeNe apologized, blah blah blah. NeNe clearly showed that she hadn’t changed, though, because later in the show, she popped up 2.5 hours late TO HER OWN BRUNCH and acted annoyed that Eva went into labor! Those tears weren’t real and Twitter was all up on it.

Me, looking for the actual tears during Nene Leakes’ breakdown! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/nMOlCZsWJW — Tawdry Hepburn (@aaacub72) February 17, 2020

Peep the worst, most brutal reactions to NeNe trying to get our sympathy.