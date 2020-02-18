Rosario Dawson Does Questlove DIRTY And Denies Ever Going On A Date [Video]

YIKES: Rosario Dawson Does Questlove DIRTY By Denying She Ever Went On A Date With Him [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Rosario Dawson Explains What Happened On Her “Not” Date with Questlove

Rosario Dawson stopped by The Tonight Show last week to talk about her upcoming projects along with her relationship with Cory Booker.

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon brings up an old tweet of Questlove’s, where he reminisces about the date he went on with Dawson that ended up getting hit with a bunch of party crashers. That’s when Rosario hit the famous drummer with probably the worst line of all time: “was that a date?”

Check out the video down below for a little secondhand embarrassment and the full story on their…friendship.

To be fair, these pictures exist….do with that information what you will.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.