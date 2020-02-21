SMH: Cardi B Sued For Allegedly Spitting On And Assaulting Black Female Security Guard

SMH.

Belcalis Almanzar aka Cardi B is being sued over an alleged nasty attack on a Los Angeles security guard. The woman accusing Cardi says the rapper spit on her, hit her in face and head and hurled racial slurs at her while she was on the job according to The Blast.

According to legal documents, Emani Ellis says she was working as a security guard inside a building on Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills when the incident occurred. In February of 2018, Ellis alleges Cardi B attacked her while on the job, by “violently, unlawfully, intentionally, suddenly and maliciously striking her about the head, face, and body, placing (her) in great for her life and physical well-being, and legally causing her to sustain injuries and damages.”

In the lawsuit, the woman claims Cardi B’s security guard also jumped into the situation and she claims she was injured during the melee including injuries to her body, and ‘shock and injury to her nervous system.’ Ellis claims she will now suffer from physical injuries resulting in “permanent disability.”

Ellis doesn’t detail what prompted the alleged assault but, she claims during the fight, Cardi B, “spit on (her) and used multiple profanities and racial slurs against (her) who is African-American.

